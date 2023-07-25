KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lottery player in Sevier County has won $100,000 in the drawing held on July 24.

The player matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. They added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was two, doubling the prize to $100,000.

The winning ticket was bought at Dollar Plus Market, 305 Business Street in Kodak according to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery. If the winning ticket is yours, click here to find out how to claim your prize.

This win comes as the jackpot for Mega Millions raises to $820 million. The current jackpot is the fifth largest in the game’s history.

Two other people have won big from the Powerball in East Tennessee recently. A ticket sold in Chattanooga won $50,000 on July 22 and a ticket sold in Knoxville won $200,000 on July 17.