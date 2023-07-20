SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were arrested and are facing charges of animal cruelty after more than a dozen dogs were found in a mobile home that had a floor covered in feces and urine according to the Sevierville Police Department.

The department said officers arrested Norman Miller, 57, on a felony charge of animal cruelty, and Angela Miller, 61, on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty after officers discovered “numerous canines inside a mobile home in abhorrent conditions.” Police said both reportedly lived at the home where the dogs were found.

According to Sevierville police, the floor inside the home off of East Casey Drive was covered in feces and urine from the dogs, and most, if not all, of the dogs appeared to have mange and fleas.

The Sevierville Fire Department responded to the scene and gave officers who needed to enter the home PPE gear to retrieve the dogs.

SPD said officers requested help from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office’s animal control deputies. 14 dogs were taken by SCSO deputies to the Sevier Animal Care Center, although there were several more dogs that officers were unable to capture. Sevierville Police say officers will continue attempts to capture the remaining dogs.

According to police, the City of Sevierville Codes Enforcement Department also responded to the scene and has started condemnation proceedings on the home.