SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton took the stage at her namesake theme park on Friday to detail new attractions coming to Dollywood in the near future like the park’s biggest roller coaster, a new resort and a Dolly Parton museum.

“The Dolly Parton Experience” coming to the park in 2024 is described as a multifaceted approach to telling Dolly’s story that will “thrill even the most devoted of Dolly’s fans.”

The new attraction will be centered around the new Dolly Parton Museum which will give fans an up-close look at her most treasured possessions like family keepsakes and career mementos.

A storytelling exhibit called “Dolly’s Dreams“ will chronicle her journey from a young girl growing up in Sevierville to her most impressive career achievements. The multimedia experience “Dolly’s Heart” will offer video and audio of Dolly telling her story in her own words.



Rendering of the “Dolly’s Dreams” exhibit

Rendering of the “Dolly’s Heart” exhibit

Future additions to Dolly Parton Experience in the works include the “Tennessee Mountain Home,” featuring stories about her childhood upbringing in East Tennessee.

The DreamSong Theater will showcase the “Faith & Family Experience” which will illustrate, “how her beloved parents and siblings created a circle of love that supported her through her life and career.”

“The Wardrobe Experience“ will be an exhibit solely dedicated to her stunning outfits, costumes, and accessories that have become synonymous with the iconic performer.