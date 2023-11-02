KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood is all set to celebrate the holiday season with its Smoky Mountain Christmas event, which will run from November 4 to January 6, 2024. The event promises over six million holiday lights, Christmas-themed culinary dishes, stage productions, and a new drone show.

This year, the park has added a Joyful drone show to its list of attractions, featuring hundreds of drones in festive colors of red, green, and white. Park officials added this show following the success of the park’s summer drone show.

“Christmas is the time when the love of family, the joy of togetherness and the hope of a brighter tomorrow all seem to shine the brightest,” Dolly explained. “It’s also the time of year when those special family memories and traditions just seem to mean the most to us all.”

“I want our guests this Christmas season to celebrate that special light while they are here with us. I hope they’ll stop and enjoy the moments spent together in the beauty of this special place. Those are the moments that everyone will remember many years from now—when the kids are grown up with kids of their own, and the whole family is reminiscing about special times during Christmases past.”

The event offers a glimpse into Santa’s Smoky Mountain cabin, where he can be seen working on the naughty and nice list. The Glacier Ridge transforms Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass, and Upper Craftsman’s Valley into an arctic experience.

Various Scenes from DollywoodÕs Smoky Mountain Christmas Presented by Humana on December 17, 2021 in Pigeon Forge, TN © Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

FILE: Christmas decorations in Dollywood

The “Christmas in the Smokies”, a guest-favorite production since 1990, returns to headline the event. Many other Dollywood Christmas classics return, including “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “O’ Holy Night,” “Christmas with the Kingdom Heirs,” “Heart of the Holidays,” “Candlelight Carolers,” “The Mistletones,” “Appalachian Christmas with the Smoky Mountain String Band,” “Holiday Wild Roots,” and more.

Dollywood’s newly-opened HeartSong Lodge & Resort will be decked out in Christmas décor and festivities for the first time. The resort will hold a grand opening on November 3, the day before the holiday festivities kicked off.

The Smoky Mountain Christmas won this year’s Golden Ticket Award for Best Theme Park Christmas Event and was nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event. Voting ends on Wednesday, November 29 at 11:59 a.m. You can find the voting link at Dollywood.com/vote.