GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has announced hiring events happening in January and February for their upcoming 2024 season.

Dollywood is looking to hire for positions at each of its properties for both the entire 2024 operating season and shorter peak season openings.

While the listings have not yet been announced, Dollywood is known for having part-time positions that are great for students to full-time careers with opportunities for advancement. The jobs also offer exciting perks, like 100% free tuition, competitive wages, and free lunch.

The hiring events announced by Dollywood include:

Saturday, January 20 – Sevier County High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, January 27 – Jefferson County High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 3 – Seymour Heights Christian Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 – Sevier County Junior High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 – King Family Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the largest selection of available opportunities, Dollywood said applicants are encouraged to attend the earliest possible event. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age or older.

Listings will be posted at dollywoodjobs.com on Friday, January 12.

According to Dollywood, some of the positions include places in Dollywood’s award-winning culinary and merchandise teams, as well as park operations positions including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more.

In Dollywood’s Splash Country, positions will be available for house and grounds, lifeguards, and culinary services positions.

Dollywood added that at its lodging properties, there will also be several openings available, including food and beverage, front desk, bell/valet, and housekeeping positions.

Dollywood was named to Forbes’ 2024 best customer service list, and in 2022, Forbes named the company as one of the best employers in the country.