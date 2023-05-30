PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – With school out and summer vacation in full swing, Dollywood has announced the return of a popular promotion for local residents and workers in Sevier County.

On Monday, the park announced the return of Sevier County Days. During designated times, anyone who lives or works in Sevier County can visit Dollywood or Dollywood’s Splash Country for just a $5 donation to Sevier County Food Ministries. All proceeds from the visits go to the food ministries, helping the non-profit provide support within the community.

Sevier County Days takes place June 12-18 at Dollywood theme park and June 5-11 at Dollywood’s Splash Country water park.

Residents must present a state- or federally-issued photo identification with a valid Sevier County zip code at any designated Dollywood or Dollywood’s Splash Country ticket booth. Those who work in Sevier County but are not residents must present proof of employment as well as a state- or federally-issued photo identification matching the paycheck stub.

Visit Dollywood.com/SevierCountyDays for complete details and eligible zip codes.

According to a company release, more than $1.4 million has been contributed to Sevier County Food Ministries since Dollywood began giving in 1998.

“The Sevier County Food Ministries take such great care of our community each and every day,” said Carol Agee, Dollywood Community Affairs and Philanthropy Manager. “We are glad to partner with them through our Sevier County Days to ensure we are doing what we can to support them in their mission of making sure no one in our county goes hungry. With school now out for summer, demand for the food ministries increases because those school lunches aren’t available for families who need them. We encourage families in that situation to visit the food ministry because the team there does an exemplary job of assisting those in the community who need it.”