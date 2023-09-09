PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has won five more Amusement Today Golden Ticket Awards, including Best Christmas Event and Best Park, according to Dollywood.

Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards held its 25th year ceremony at Dollywood at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. The awards themselves have become known as “the Oscars of the amusement industry” according to Amusement Today.

The Golden Ticket Awards recognize the best of the best in amusement parks, including categories for the best water ride, most beautiful park, best wooden coaster, best new family attractions, and much more.

This year, Dollywood received it’s 15th consecutive Golden Ticket Award for the Best Christmas Event for Smoky Mountain Christmas. The park also took home four other awards, including:

Best Kids Area – Wildwood Grove

Best Family Coaster – Big Bear Mountain

Best Guest Experience

Best Park

Dolly Parton was in attendance at the awards ceremony, where she accepted the award for Best Park and performed her iconic song, “Jolene.”

Dollywood has had an extensive history with the Golden Ticket Awards, taking home three Golden Ticket Awards in 2022 and four in 2021.

While the festivities began on Friday with Golden Ticket Award attendees visiting Dollywood and enjoying an opening reception at Big Bear Mountain, the event wrapped up Saturday evening with the Wildwood Tree show and ridge on Thunderhead, Drop Line and Mystery Mine.

To learn more about the Golden Ticket Awards, click here.