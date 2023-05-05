KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready for a splashing time! Dollywood’s Splash Country is set to open on May 13 for its 23rd season. Guests will be able to enjoy new shaded areas and a wider range of food options.

During the offseason, Splash Country added additional shaded seating and food options. As of 2023, visitors can expect to see more food trucks within the park and a brand new eatery called “Splash and Dash.” This new location serves “freshly-fried mini donuts” and can be found near the Mountains Waves wave pool according to a release from Dollywood.

“At Dollywood’s Splash Country we know the park experience is more than just our world-class slides and attractions,” explained Jordan Leach, Splash Country’s Director of Operations. “Families come here to experience both thrills and chills. To ensure we provided ample comfort and relaxation opportunities for our guests, we added multiple shade structures to our main lounge area, brought in additional food trucks for the 2023 season, and an additional venue.”

This season will also see the return of Too Hot Tuesdays (every Tuesday from 5/30 – 6/27 and 7/11 – 8/1), Too Cool Thursdays (every Thursday from 6/1 – 8/3), and Splash Bash LIVE (every Saturday from 6/17 – 8/5) for those looking for live entertainment.

The park is committed to maintaining its focus on water safety. In fact, it received the Platinum International Safety Award from Ellis and Associates in 2022 for its exceptional lifeguard professionalism and operational standards. On June 22, Splash County is organizing its 13th annual Water Safety Day. It will begin with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. People of all ages are invited to attend and learn essential life-saving skills.

“Water safety is something we obviously take very seriously,” said Lauren Lowery, Operations Manager. “ To be recognized by Ellis and Associates’ at the Platinum level is something that we take immense pride in. All of our lifeguards go through extensive training and licensures to ensure that our guests will be well taken care of at all times.”

Dollywood’s Splash Country opens the weekend of May 13-14. The park will begin daily operation on Saturday, May 20, and continues through Aug. 6. It will then be open on weekends only through Sep. 10.

In addition, Splash Country is currently offering its Summer Splash Pass for just $33+tax per month through June 4. The pass provides admission to Dollywood’s Splash Country all season and includes one free ticket. For more details, visit www.dollywood.com/splashpass.