SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County man was killed Tuesday when the tractor trailer he was driving went off a steep, mountain road in Wears Valley on Tuesday.

Jason Maples, 42, of Sevierville was killed in the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A preliminary report says Maples was driving a 2021 CMV Freightliner that was travelling south on Redtail Road when it struck a forklift that was parked along the edge of the roadway.

Investigators say the Freightliner then left the roadway and entered the woods, striking multiple trees before coming to rest.

The report states that Maples was wearing a seat belt and no additional vehicles were involved in the crash.

Redtail is a remote road on the northwest side of Wears Valley, off of South Clear Fork Road near the Foothills Parkway. A fundraiser has been established the help Maples family.