KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dutch Bros Coffee will open a new location in Sevierville on Friday, marking their second store in East Tennessee.

Opening on St. Patrick’s Day, will be located at 197 Forks of the River Parkway. According to a company release, the locations hours will be:

Sunday to Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A release from Dutch Bros says that to celebrate the new location, customers can enjoy $3 medium drinks on opening day. Those drinks include specialty coffee smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy Drink, and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.

Iced Cold Brew with Soft Top

Blended Rebel with Soft Top (Photo courtesy of Dutch Bros)

Frost with Whip Cream (Photo courtesy of Dutch Bros)

Blended Shark Attack Rebel Energy Drink (Photo courtesy of Dutch Bros)

Iced Tea (Photo courtesy of Dutch Bros)

Dutch Bros is a drive-thru coffee company, which is focused on speed, quality, and service. The company, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Oregon, says it works to create a massive difference, one cup of coffee at a time through partnering with local organizations who are focused on enriching their communities.

This is the second Dutch Bros location that has opened in East Tennessee. The first Dutch Bros opened in Morristown in January of 2023. An August 2022 release from the company mentioned the Morristown and Sevierville locations and stated there would be “many more to follow!”