KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Heavy rain moving through East Tennessee has brought flooding to several areas. In response to flooding in Gatlinburg, the city has opened an emergency shelter.

The shelter is at the Gatlinburg Community Center at 157 Mills Park Road. Officials said they are prepared to accept anyone needing shelter at the Community Center.

Several roads in the city have also been closed including Greystone Heights Road Bridge which is located at the intersection with Parkway, Hemlock Street, the 500 block of Baskins Creek Road in the direction of Pebble Creek Road, and River Road from its intersection of Parkway to its intersection with Maples Lane.

Two trolleys are being dedicated by the Gatlinburg Trolley System for “any necessary evacuations that may be needed” according to the city. The trolleys will be behind Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies and on Bishop Lane behind Pi Beta Phi Elementary School.

“Be sure to take extra time and extreme caution if travel is necessary due to road conditions. If you find a road with water on it, do not drive through it. The National Weather Service reminds you to #TurnAroundDontDrown,” wrote the city in a release.

In addition, 935 people are without power in Sevier County according to the Sevier County Electric System’s outage map.

Sevier County and Gatlinburg remain under a Flood Warning until 2:30 p.m. The WATE 6 Storm Team has been tracking heavy rain and strong winds in the area. Several school systems in East Tennessee, including Sevier County, have announced closures or delays in anticipation of severe weather.