KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Business leaders gathered in Sevier County on Tuesday to announce plans for a new entertainment district at The 407: Gateway to the Adventure tourism development.

Leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for “Smoky Gap,” an entertainment district set in the early 1900s with Americana-themed storefronts and a large clocktower.

It will feature restaurants, retail options and entertainment attractions including the previously-announced Cherokee history-inspired attraction from international theme park company Puy Du Fou.

Credit: Kituwah LLC

The 407: Gateway to Adventure project is owned and operated by Kituwah LLC, the economic development arm of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Kituwah CEO Mark Hubble referenced the company’s recent investment into the Sports Illustrated Resorts brand at Tuesday’s event, a hint at the potential second phase of development at the site.

Smoky Gap is expected to open in 2025 as part of Phase One of the Exit 407 project. A Marriott Courtyard at the site is also planned for 2025.

A Kituwah LLC release said the second phase will feature a destination resort designed to “elevate The 407: Gateway to Adventure into an overnight world-class destination.”

The site will officially open this summer when the massive Buc-ee’s Travel Center opens its doors. At more than 74,000 square feet, It will briefly hold the title of world’s largest convenience store.

Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox said the district will provide the area with nighttime entertainment options that the City of Sevierville does not currently offer.