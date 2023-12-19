SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s release of the Tennessee Department of Transportation‘s 10-year Project Plan has affirmed that an Exit 408 is coming to Sevier County within the next several years.

Exit 407, which is Sevier County‘s most famous exit off of Interstate 40 that leads to the Smokies, Dollywood, Buc-ee’s and other Sevier County attractions has needed traffic improvements due to the high volume of drivers. County leaders said earlier this year that developing a secondary exit route, the 408, was “very important to the county’s future.”

Leaders with the Sevier County Transportation Board went so far as to submit an updated transportation plan for state review in the spring of 2023, which included project proposals for the completion of Veterans Boulevard to Highway 66 and a new Exit 408.

Now, TDOT’s 10-year plan has highlighted specific project funding and estimated costs for the development of Exit 408, which includes the following:

Sevier Interstate 40 Interchange at Winfield Dunn Parkway – Region 1 – Sevier – $188.9M – Estimated Construction Year: 2030

Sevier State Route 449 Extension – Region 1 – Sevier – $106.6M – Estimated Construction Year: 2027

Sevier State Route 449 Extension – Region 1 – Sevier – $9.6M – Estimated Construction Year: 2025

View the full breakdown (pages 14-22) in the TDOT projects file below:

In 2021, more than 40,000 vehicles use the ramps at Exit 407 each day according to data from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. That number is only expected to grow.

The need for another exit off of Interstate 40 in Sevier County comes at a time when the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is launching developments on both sides of Exit 407. To the south, “The 407: Gateway to Adventure” site includes a Buc-ee’s, a theme park by Puy Du Fou, a hotel and retail shopping. A plan for more than 120 acres to the north of the interstate, surrounding Tennessee Smokies Stadium has not been released.

Sevier County and the cities of Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and Pittman Center have been reportedly working with many government partners to see some of these projects through. Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters also said back in March 2023 that “all of our cities are on board with the 407 and 408 improvements being our priority. We’re all working together.”