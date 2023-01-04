PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than 100 people continue to deal with the fallout of a fire that broke out at the Cold Creek Resort in Pigeon Forge on Tuesday night.

Seven different fire departments and other emergency agencies came together to tackle the blaze. Over 100 people had to evacuate.

Many returned Wednesday to see the damage. Nathan Borges has lived in Cold Creek Resort for about two years.

“It was a weird experience. I was numb honestly,” Borges said. “I was just sitting there thinking I was losing everything. I won’t have anywhere to live, I won’t have my personal belongings. Everything I own is in my apartment.”

He explained that he hasn’t had any issues with his apartment in the two years he’s lived there. So when the power went out last night he knew something was up.

“It was pitch black, really really pitch black. I’m just sitting there playing video games with a buddy and then poof. I said, ‘okay that’s weird.'”

Borges stuck his head out his front door to find firefighters evacuating the building.

“They were going door to door banging, getting everybody out,” he said. “I closed my door went back inside, grabbed what I could, put a belt on, put a jacket on, grabbed my dog, and got out.”

Many of the people who were evacuated last night were able to go back to their rooms after the fire crews were finished. Power has been restored in most of the building.

Borges tells said he was able to go back to his room Wednesday. Although his room was untouched by the fire, he’s still without power and will have to continue to stay with his family until it’s restored.

Joshua Pryor and his family were watching the whole thing happen from afar.

“We’re staying in one of the condos back here and we heard a bunch of fire trucks,” Pryor said. “I’m not really sure what time it was but we didn’t really think much of it, and then we walked out on the balcony and saw the fire trucks, the ladders, and all the firefighters putting out the fire.”

Pryor and his son came back Wednesday to see the damage.

“It’s not a great way to start the new year,” Pryor said, “I know we will definitely pray for those people and hopefully, they can find shelter or someplace to stay until they can find something else.”

Borges was able to go back to his room Wednesday. He said everything was okay, but going through that type of experience is a memory he wishes he could forget.

“Being out in the parking lot, I was standing over there on the other side of the parking lot because I went out that way to get away from the fire. So I went out to the opposite side. But when we were standing out there I’m not going to lie, I was shaking.”

This fire is still under investigation.