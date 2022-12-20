GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ober Mountain was able to prepare its slopes and kick off the winter skiing and snowboarding season Tuesday. Several families up at Ober said it’s the perfect place to teach their kids how to ski and snowboard.

“This is our first time,” said Julie Pitta. She came over from Nashville with her husband and three kids.

“We were visiting family for Christmas and came over to Gatlinburg to do Dollywood and skiing,” Pitta said.

They packed their equipment hoping to see some snow.

“We tried to come yesterday and didn’t realize that today was opening day,” she laughed. “So we were hoping. We brought our stuff hoping to go.”

With the slopes open for the winter season, skiers and visitors to Ober will see a few changes.

“Ober Gatlinburg was sold just a couple short months ago and the new ownership is actually from East Tennessee as well,” said President of Ober Mountain, Mark Adams. “It’s also a family-run business.”

They’ve completely renovated the restaurant for those wanting to take a break from the snow and in the spring and summer months, they’ll be adding zip lining and downhill mountain biking to their list of things to do.

“If you have never experienced snow at all and you want to bring your family up, Ober has something for everybody,” said Ski Patrol and Winter Sports Director, Clark Chambers.

If you don’t want to ski or snowboard down the slopes, you can take a tube. Ober has snow tubing for all ages.

Ober is a family tradition for the Dow family. 12-year-old Maximus Dow said, “last year we didn’t go skiing because it was too hot. So this year it’s my birthday and my mom let us ski today.”

Maximus and his siblings Jordan, and Zoe all learned how to ski on these slopes. It’s a fun day for their family and others who say they’ll return plenty more times this season.

“We got season passes,” said Thomas Corley, who’s from Loudon. “So we just enjoy skiing every year. We go somewhere every year, but we come to Ober every year for season passes and to have fun.”

Adams said they hope to keep the slopes open until March but that, of course, depends on the weather. The new restaurant officially opens on Dec. 21.

Right now, their beginner and intermediate slopes are open. Ober hopes to open their advanced slopes over the weekend as they make more snow.