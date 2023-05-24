KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A road has been closed due to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Sevier County, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department has posted on social media about a fatal accident in Seymour on Chapman Highway near Macon Lane. The crash currently closed part of the road.

They are asking the public to use alternative routes.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on the scene conducting an investigation.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash, the identity of the person or people or how long the roads will be closed.