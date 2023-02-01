SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead in the Zion Grove area of Sevier County on Jan. 27, according to Sevier County Sheriff Michael R. Hodges Jr.

Deputies responding to call about a shooting got to the scene in the 3000 block of Camp Smoky Lane around 6:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of 59-year-old Walter T. Hall. He was found with one gunshot wound.

However, no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. A comprehensive review from the 4th District Attorney General’s Office is also ongoing in relation to possible future criminal charges.