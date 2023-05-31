GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A week ago, firefighters responded to a fire at Anakeesta. On Wednesday, the park released that investigators found the cause of the fire and ruled it an accident.

The fire damaged one of the buildings in Anakeesta’s new BirdVenture attraction, which was part of the park’s $34-million expansion announced in September. That area of the park was under development so it was not open to the public, and the park said no guests were involved or injured.

According to Anakeesta, Gatlinburg Fire Department investigators determined that the fire that was contained to the “owl house” was an accidental “spontaneous combustion” related to recent independent contractor construction work.

Gatlinburg Fire Department, Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Gatlinburg Police responded to the fire. Thankfully, firefighters were able to get the fire under control and extinguished in a timely manner.

A photo shared by Anakeesta shows the damage to the top of the Owl House. The fire appears to have damaged the roof of the building as well as the back of the owl that sits on a perch over the door.

A photo sent by Anakeesta shows the damage to the Owl House. A screen grab from WATE’s Weather Camera at Anakeesta showing the fire on May 24.

“The Anakeesta team is thankful for the quick response of emergency crews and that no one was hurt in the incident,” the park’s release says.