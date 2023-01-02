SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire that extended from one area into the attic damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year’s weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
Sevierville Fire said they responded to a structure fire on Broadview Drive around 8:48 p.m. When the first engine arrived, the crews found heavy fire conditions on the roof.
In one of the pictures from Sevierville Fire, there was a fire with large clouds of smoke on the roof of the home.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire. At the scene, they found that the fire extended from a room into the attic.
No injuries were reported at the scene.