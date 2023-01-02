SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire that extended from one area into the attic damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year’s weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.

Sevierville Fire said they responded to a structure fire on Broadview Drive around 8:48 p.m. When the first engine arrived, the crews found heavy fire conditions on the roof.

Huge fire seen at the home on Broadview Drive in Sevierville Dec. 31. (Courtesy of Sevierville Fire Department)

Crews at the scene of the fire on Broadview Drive in Sevierville Dec. 31.

Crews work to extinguish house fire in Sevierville on Broadview Drive Dec. 31. (Courtesy of Sevierville Fire Department)

Crews at the scene of the fire on Broadview Drive in Sevierville Dec. 31.

Crews work to extinguish house fire in Sevierville on Broadview Drive Dec. 31. (Courtesy of Sevierville Fire Department)

In one of the pictures from Sevierville Fire, there was a fire with large clouds of smoke on the roof of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. At the scene, they found that the fire extended from a room into the attic.

No injuries were reported at the scene.