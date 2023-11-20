TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Amid high winds and burn bans throughout the region on Monday, firefighters are responding to a report of a brush fire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Nathan Waters with the Tennessee Division of Forestry said Monday afternoon that they are responding to reports of a fire on Rich Mountain Gap near Townsend. A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson said the fire is estimated to be about 5-7 acres.

No structures or properties are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A helicopter will drop water on the fire Monday evening. NPS personnel and the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department are also responding to the area.

Rich Mountain Gap is located in the eastern part of Blount County on the border of the park.

A red flag warning is currently in effect for the Smokies, meaning there is an increased risk of fire danger due to very low humidity and stronger winds. Strong winds are expected in the park this evening, especially on the Tennessee side, wind gusts could reach 60-80 mph.