SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters in Sevier County fought a fire Saturday afternoon that began as a vehicle fire before it became a structure fire, according to the Waldens Creek Fire Department.

A social media post made by the fire department said it, along with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Wears Valley Fire Department and Sevier Court Fire and Rescue, responded to the fire on Brianna Leigh Lane in the Waldens Creek area a little after 3:30 p.m.

The first crews were on the scene within 6 minutes of the call, where they found that the fire had extended from fully engulfing a truck into two nearby structures.

The Waldens Creek Fire Department said all occupants of the buildings were evacuated and no one was injured.

Thanks to the prompt response of the crews, the fire was quickly brought under control, with minimal damage to both structures.