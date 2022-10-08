SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire north of Sevierville early Saturday morning.

The Sevier County Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire around 2 a.m., when they found a fire in a mobile home on Powder Springs Rd according to the department. SCFD said that firefighters worked aggressively to put out the fire, and were met with “high heat and low visibility” when they entered the home.

When additional manpower arrived, a second hose was used to put out the fire, and crews looked to make sure there were no additional hot spots smoldering SCFD said.

(SCFD)

The fire department explained this is the “Crew made entry from the doorway this photo was taken from.” (SCFD)

“Living room with fire origin room down the hallway.” SCFD said. (SCFD)

“Hallway leading to the fire origin room.” SCFD said. (SCFD)

This photo was taken from outside the home showing the room where the fire began according to the Sevier County Fire Department. (SCFD)

“Crew made entry from the doorway this photo was taken from…. Kitchen area with fire origin located down the hallway to the left of the screen.” SCFD said. (SCFD)

The Sevier County Fire Department said that this is the”Bedroom that only sustained smoke and mild heat damage due to the bedroom door being closed.” (SCFD)

(SCFD)

While the initial information was shared through a Facebook post from the fire department, some additional information was included in the comments of the pictures that were included in the post. SCFD said that the fire was determined to have stated kitchen area of the home. Information given showed how the fire affected different areas of the home, and these comments were used to caption the pictures in the slideshow above.

In the preliminary search of the home, SCFD said that no one was in the home, but one thing that the homeowner did saved one room from more extensive damage.

“We would like to point out the one bedroom that sustained minimal fire damage due to the homeowner closing the door upon exiting the residence. Always remember to close the door.” SCFD said.

Emergency Medical Services, Law Enforcement, and Utilities also helped with the incidents according to SCFD.