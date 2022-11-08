The structure fire that Sevier Co. firefighters responded to. (Sevier County Fire Department)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A structure fire left a house damaged Monday morning according to the Sevier County Fire Department. The agency shared photos and initial details about the house fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters from six departments responded to the confirmed structure fire off of Allensville Road near Sevierville, according to SCFD. They say that when they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home and flames in the attic.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but pictures shared by SCFD show damage to the home and its roof.

(Sevier County Fire Department)

(Sevier County Fire Department)

(Sevier County Fire Department)

“Sevier County Fire Department would like to thank all our mutual aid agencies for their assistance. As well as the other supporting agencies,” SCFD said in a Facebook post.

Northview Fire, Sevierville Fire, Catons Chapel Fire, Parrots Chapel Fire, Seymour Fire, Sevier County EMS, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and Sevier County Electric System also assisted with the incident.

Officials did not state if there were any injuries or if a cause was yet determined.