KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Flags will fly at half-staff in Sevier County in honor of Sergeant Aaron Whaley until Friday, December 22.

Whaley passed away on December 16, 2023, after suffering a stroke. He joined the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in 1997. Earlier this year, he was promoted from corporal to sergeant.

“Sergeant Whaley served our community with distinction and unwavering dedication,” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters. “His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.”

“The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office would like to say thank you for the outpouring of love and support for Aaron’s family,” said Sevier County Sheriff Michael R. Hodges, Jr. “We certainly loved our brother and our friend, and we will miss him terribly. He was a dedicated father and he served his community for over 26 years. He was a Deputy Sheriff, a Field Training Officer, a Corporal, and a Sergeant. He was also a valued member of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Interagency Hazardous Devices Unit with a wealth of expertise and experience in his field. His presence, his dedication, and his long-standing service will not be easily replaced.”

In addition to flags flying at half-staff, the 1896 Bell atop the Historic Sevier County Courthouse will ring a solemn toll for five minutes beginning at noon on Wednesday, December 20.