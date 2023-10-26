SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday has been declared a day of mourning in Sevier County following the announcement that retired sheriff Ronald “Hoss” Seals died Thursday.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters issued a proclamation declaring Friday, October 27 a day of mourning in remembrance of Seals.

The Sevier County Courthouse Bell will ring a solemn toll from 11 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. The official flag of Sevier County will fly at half-staff until the day of interment.

“Sheriff Seals was an incredible person that I was blessed to not just call a colleague but a dear friend,” said Mayor Waters. “His contributions to the law enforcement community are endless. We lost a great man who served Sevier County tirelessly and loved his community intensely. We will miss “Hoss” and pray for comfort for his family, friends, and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time.”

Waters also asked Sevier Countians to pray for the family and friends of Seals as well as the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Seals retired in 2021 after he was diagnosed with liver cancer. He served as Sevier County Sheriff for 15 years beginning in March 2007. His entire law enforcement career spanned nearly 50 years.

A Sevierville native, Seals graduated from Sevier County High School in 1970. He began his career in law enforcement at the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in 1973.