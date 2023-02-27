SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, the Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department announced with deep sorrow the passing of one of its founding firefighters, Danny “Dan” E. Fox.

Danny (Dan) E. Fox. (Photo shared by Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department)

WCVFD said Fox passed away Saturday, Feb. 25. He is survived by his wife Patricia Gail Fox, (WCVFD Auxiliary Member), son Travis E. Fox, daughter Dana G. Howard, and sister Elizabeth S. Loveday. Fox began started at WCVFD as a firefighter and later became a board member.

“Our department has been shaken to the core and we are at a loss for words,” the agency stated in its social media post about Fox.

The fire department shared that Fox was “the true definition of a hero” for his actions while serving with the agency.

“Dan was the true definition of a hero! While serving as a firefighter at WCVFD, Dan risked his life by entering a burning building, not once, but several times to search for an elderly man they thought was still in the building,” WCVFD said. “Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Additional details about events honoring Fox were not yet available.