GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of an unidentified person has been found in the rubble of a fire in downtown Gatlinburg. The city said crews working the structure fire that began early Sunday morning discovered the body.

The identity has not been released and the cause of death remains under investigation.

The city also said Gatlinburg Fire Department crews were actively working hotspots Monday morning. Parkway in downtown remains closed between its intersection at Traffic Light No. 6 to its intersection at Regan Drive.

The fire occurred in the 700 block of Parkway, closing the main roadway into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Until the Parkway is back open, officials say anyone needing access to Downtown Gatlinburg can utilize River Road and Cherokee Orchard Road.





WATE Photo





Demolition by a private contractor to a fire-damaged building is also happening Monday and the city says the section of Parkway will remain closed until the demolition is complete.

Sidewalks in Downtown Gatlinburg are open except for a portion of a northbound sidewalk, which is detoured behind Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen and the southbound sidewalk is closed between Johnny Rockets and The Gatlinburg Inn.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Gatlinburg Fire Department, Gatlinburg Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. If anyone has any information on the fire, Gatlinburg authorities ask you to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or the Gatlinburg Fire Department at 865-436-5112.