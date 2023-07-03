GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg natives and out-of-state visitors gathered in the downtown area for the city’s Fourth of July Midnight Parade.

This will be the 48th annual parade beginning at 12:01 a.m. and featuring floats, marching bands and more.

The Butts family travels seven hours from North Carolina to attend the parade each year.

“I want to see what everyone can come up with on the floats,” Abby Butts said.

Her sister, Allie Butts, added, “We love Gatlinburg, and seeing everybody dressed up in the parade.”

The Davis family also has a similar story, they traveled from Kentucky just to see the celebration.

“It’s been a family tradition of ours, we’ve always just enjoyed coming down, enjoying the memories and seeing all the different people coming through on their floats,” one family member said.

Paradegoers came prepared, some even set up their chairs more than 24 hours before the start of the midnight event.

“Fourth of July and it’s the first parade in the country at 12:01 a.m. and it’s awesome so we’re very excited for that,” Nancy Yocum said.

She and her husband Doug Yocum came to the parade for the first but studied different ways to get a good view of the floats before coming.

“We’ve been told about this parade by friends in the area and they told us, ‘You’ve got to take your chairs and you got to get a seat,'” Doug Yocum said.

Amongst the excitement, the Gatlinburg community is also in mourning. George Hawkins, the creator of the midnight parade, died on Saturday.

Hawkins was the former Gatlinburg mayor and served on the city council. He is credited with creating various special events, including the parade. The city had decided to dedicate a special float in his honor.

Some of those who worked with Hawkins on special events spent Monday afternoon putting together his official float. Chuck Winstead worked with the former mayor and said he was thrilled to learn there would be a float dedicated to him.

“Before, when George first found out about the parade float, within two hours he called me. He said, ‘Chuck, I’ve got 50 people that are going to be on my float,’ I’m like, ‘George you’re going to have a parade inside of a parade,” Winstead said. “So when he passed away unexpectedly, a lot of people thought they didn’t want to be on his float celebrating and cheering so it going to be a little bit more somber.”

John Scott also worked with Hawkins on special events and explained how they altered the float to honor his memory.

“We’ll have two Marines and an empty chair on the float and that’s it, that’s all. That’s going to be on the float. There’s going to be a bagpipe band that George had already arranged to be here, they’re coming. So, hopefully, it’s touching,” Scott said.

The bagpipe band will lead the float. The parade kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. The City of Gatlinburg also hosts a fireworks show at 11 p.m.