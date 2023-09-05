GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — After dramatic video of a rockslide was captured by grocery shoppers in Gatlinburg over the weekend, work continues to clear the debris from the area.

WATE received viewer video on Friday of the moment when the rock slide began near the parking lot of the Gatlinburg Food City off of Highway 321. No injuries were reported but a large amount of rubble was spread across the area.

A Food City manager told WATE that crews are hard at work to remove the remaining debris from the area and shared the following images.

He said they expect to have everything cleared by the end of the week.