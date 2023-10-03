KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spooky season has arrived and thrillseekers in East Tennessee won’t have to go far to enjoy a haunted house rated one of the country’s best by Yelp.

Yelp, a crowd-sourced site for reviews of businesses across the country, released its list of the Top 20 haunted houses in the America. The list ranked the scary attractions based on factors including the total volume and ratings of Yelp reviews.

The Mysterious Mansion of Gatlinburg took the No. 5 spot on the list. According to the Gatlinburg Attractions Association, the haunted manor has been frightening guests since 1980.

Visitors embark on a self-guided tour of the three-story building, “through secret passageways, eerie dark corridors, winding staircases and many spine chilling chambers,” according to their website.

The 28,000-square-foot Reign of Terror Haunted House in Thousand Oaks, California topped the list. Want to take a trip to visit one of the highly-ranked haunted houses in a neighboring state? The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville, North Carolina came in at No. 15 on the list while Netherworld Haunted House in Stone Mountain, Georgia cracked the list at No. 20.

With Gatlinburg named the top place to visit for fall 2023 by USA Today, there should be no shortage of tourists looking for a scare.