GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — In two months, the sixth year anniversary of the Gatlinburg wildfires, will arrive. A time many will never forget. It’s why the city and Sevier County have been working to bring a memorial to the area, but it’s been a project that has taken years to finally bring to life.

On Tuesday evening, the city commission made a decision that will help move the project forward.

“The Gatlinburg City Commission approved a contract with Whaley Construction for the construction of the 2016 wildfire memorial,” said Seth Butler. the Gatlinburg’s public information officer.

With 14 lives lost and many surrounding agencies coming to the rescue during the fires, bringing a memorial to the city was an idea that came to life in 2017, but still years later, still no memorial.

“There were some delays in the process,” Butler said.

The challenges included heavy rains that damaged the original proposed site for the memorial and then the COVID-19 pandemic caused more delays. However, six years later, the project is now finally expected to come to fruition.

“Once all those I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed, Whaley Construction will be given a notice to proceed with construction of the project, and from then it’s a 120-day contract that they have to complete the project,” Butler said.

It’s a moment Butler is ready for the community to see finally arrive.

“People can go and they can sit and they can reflect on what happened that unfortunate night, that tragic night here in Gatlinburg and Sevier County, and they can also go and pay tribute to those agencies who helped out the city and the county during that time,” he said.

The project for the memorial still needs to be approved by the county. Once approved, the timeline of when everything will be completed will be finalized.