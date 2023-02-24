GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ober Mountain announced that the 2022-2023 ski and snowboarding season has ended because of the unseasonably warm temperatures.

Ober Mountain announced on their website that the slopes were closing effective February 23. With a high of 80 degrees in East Tennessee on Thursday, the snow remaining on the slopes stood little chance.

The two peaks where the slopes begin at Ober reach elevations of 3,208 feet and 3,455 feet.

While the winter activities may be closed, other activities that rely less on wintery temperatures are still being offered at Ober, including the Arial Tramway, Ski Mountain Coaster, Alpine Slide and the scenic chairlift.