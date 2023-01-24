GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A Gatlinburg-Pittman High School girls basketball player is in stable condition after collapsing due to a “cardiac incident” while coming off the court during a game in Gatlinburg on Monday.

Sevier County Schools Assistant Superintendent Tony Ogle said a girls basketball player collapsed while coming off the court during a home game against Union County High School Lady Patriots. Ogle said she was treated by athletic trainers and nurses using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and CPR.

Once the girl was stabilized, she was taken by ambulance to Pigeon Forge, and then by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

The school announced just before 10 p.m. Monday that the student was in stable condition, where she remains as of Tuesday, Ogle said.

“The parents want to thank everyone for the support shown,” the school said in a statement on social media.

“We wish the player and her family a speedy recovery,” Ogle said.

The name of the student has not been released.