GATLINGBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into what lead to the death of a body found at an apartment complex.

On Wednesday, September 7, officers from the Gatlinburg Police Department responded to a call to 331 Regan Drive, which appears to be an apartment complex. Police say that when investigators arrived, they found a male individual dead.

The GPD and the TBI are actively investigating the incident. Anyone who has information about the investigation is urged to call the Gatlinburg Police Department at 865-436-5181.

