KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — December is finally here and the Christmas spirit is already in the air. The annual Gatlinburg Festival of Lights parade kicked off on Friday night officially ringing in the holiday season.

This is the 47th year for the parade in Gatlinburg and businesses along with parade attendees loving this time of year.

“The businesses obviously love it,” CEO and President of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “It does come with a little bit of a parking issue but that’s why the hotels love it, because they are full. The town is just gorgeous, it’s lit top to bottom all the way from traffic light one to 10.”

The streets were packed early and this year’s parade was extra special for one attendee whose granddaughter was in it.

“The most special thing for Grandma and Grandpa Napier is that our granddaughter Chloe Napier is Miss Gatlinburg,” Chloe’s grandfather Jim Napier said. He added that he even got to drive her through the parade.

For others, attending the parade has become a family tradition that brings their family closer together.

“I get to bring my entire family,” long time parade attendee Kathryn Wilson said. “My grandchildren, my children, we brought our children here. They are both 44 and 40 so we’ve been coming for quiet a while.”

Wilson and her family drive in from just outside of Asheville, NC every year for this event and have done so for the past 47 years.

Her granddaughter, Lilly, was there with the family and she was super excited to see all of her favorite things this year.

“Seeing all the fun floats and Christmas lights,” Lilly said. When asked about whether or not she was excited to see Santa at the end, she answered with one energetic “Yeah!”