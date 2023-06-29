KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman was sentenced to more than two years in prison for fraudulently acquiring more than $300,000 in COVID-19 Economic Relief Program funds, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says Sarrah Denton Willhite, 35, of Gatlinburg, plead guilty to one count of wire fraud in a plea deal. She was sentenced to 27 months in prison, two years of supervised release, and she must pay $346,600 in restitution, the judge ordered.

According to the DOJ’s release, Willhite submitted an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for the Rescue Army Nation Ministries, a nonprofit organization that she purportedly owned and operated for charitable or religious purposes. The DOJ says Willhite knew the organization had no employees, but represented that it had eight, said she would use the loan for working capital, and misrepresented that she was acting on behalf of a charitable or religious organization.

Based on the fraudulent statements and fabricated documents, the DOJ said the Small Business Administration transferred $346,600 in EDIL funds to Willhite’s bank account.

Between December 17, 2021, and January 28, 2022, Willhite then spent nearly all the funds on personal expenses, including a vacation to Disney World, paying off student loans, purchasing land, and purchasing two vehicles and a travel trailer, the DOJ said. The remainder of the funds were transferred to her personal checking account, the release says.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the DOJ, anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving Covid-19 should report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.