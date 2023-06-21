GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials have announced that Gatlinburg SkyPark is the new moniker of the longest-running attraction in Gatlinburg after a rebranding process amid new development.

“The new logo bridges the past to the future,” Randy Watson, General Manager, said. “We are excited about new things to come and look forward to offering our guests new adventures and memory-making moments.”

The tourism venue, formerly known as Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, will be adding new activities and adventures, entertainment and dining along wth sites to enjoy view of the Great Smoky Mountains. A news release announcing the rebranding states that on the west side of the SkyBridge, phase one of the new development will open in 2024; a new, experiential ticketing center at the original SkyLift loading station in downtown Gatlinburg will open in the fall and offer a hint to the expansion of the attraction.

To commemorate the occasion, visitors to Gatlinburg SkyPark on Wednesday, June 21 will have opportunities to be the first to have their photographs taken with the new logo and will be eligible for prize drawings for new Gatlinburg SkyPark merchandise.

Gatlinburg SkyPark was originally founded in 1954 and has offered stunning views of the Smokies for generations. The Gatlinburg SkyLift carries guests from the heart of Gatlinburg up 500 vertical feet to the top of Crockett Mountain; visitors can walk across the record-breaking SkyBridge, the longest pedestrian cable bridge in North America; the SkyTrail and four-story Tulip Tower add other unique viewing options.