GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — George Hawkins, a former Gatlinburg mayor credited with launching several population events including the Fourth of July Midnight Parade, has died.

Hawkins died Saturday, according to a Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau spokesperson. He will be honored with a special float at this year’s Fourth of July Midnight Parade.

Hawkins served the City of Gatlinburg for decades in a variety of roles. He was first elected to the City Council in 1976 and served as both Vice Mayor and Mayor. Hawkins also served as the longtime director of media relations for the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

He helped create several annual events that attract thousands of visitors to the city each year including the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade and the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at the Space Needle.

The Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade will be held for the 48th time this year and has received international attention as the first Independence Day celebration in the nation. It is led by a celebrity grand marshal each year. The iconic Harlem Globetrotters will serve as Grand Marshals for the 2023 edition.