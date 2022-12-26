SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee man was charged after a Georgia woman was killed in a car crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Gary Ralph Regan, 47, is facing charges of vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless endangerment.

According to THP, Regan was driving north on Chapman Highway near Wye Drive. The other driver, Beverly Robidoux, 60, stopped in the north-left turning lane to get onto Wye Drive.

However, Regan reportedly hit Beverly’s car from behind. The crash caused both vehicles to face in different directions on the road.

Robidoux’s passenger, Mallory C. Jackson, 36, was reported to have died after the car crash. Robidoux did not receive any injuries. THP reported that there were two female juveniles in the car with Robidoux; one was reported injured after the crash.