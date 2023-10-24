SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A federal report on the circumstances that lead to the death of a man at a Sevierville quarry in January has been released.

The report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration details the circumstances that led to the death of John Ogle, a 28-year-old plant operator who was fatally injured at the Vulcan Materials Company facility in Sevierville on Jan. 4.

Ogle was injured while conducting maintenance to replace parts on a crusher machine at the facility. He was transported to LeConte Medical Center where he was pronounced dead later that day.

Safety inspectors determined there were three root causes of the accident: the mine operator did not block moveable parts of the crusher against hazardous motion, the failure to conduct an adequate workplace examination, and adequate new task training for maintenance work on the crusher was not provided.

According to the report, the mine operator could not produce Ogle’s record of new task training for maintenance work on the crusher. Ogle had nearly two years mining experience, all as a plant operator at this mine.

“The mine operator engaged in aggravated conduct constituting more than ordinary negligence by having knowledge that a workplace examination was not adequate and allowing miners to work in the area.” Mine Safety and Health Administration Report

The mine operator was issued multiple citations for violating federal health and safety standards. A fine of over $100,000 was issued. Inspectors identified corrective actions for the operator to minimize future accident risk.