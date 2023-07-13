GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music fans can now enjoy food, drinks, and live music at Jason Aldean’s namesake restaurant in the heart of downtown Gatlinburg.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar opened the first week of July at 644 Parkway. It is the second branded restaurant from the country music star since his first location opened in Nashville in 2018.

According to Visit My Smokies, it features the largest rooftop patio in Gatlinburg. The building was the former site of the Tin Roof gift shop, situated between the Ole Smoky Barrelhouse and Ben & Jerry’s.

Visit My Smokies said the restaurant kitchen is currently serving a limited opening menu with the full menu to be available in August.

It will be the second celebrity-affiliated bar in Gatlinburg after Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Gatlinburg opened in 2019.

The business is owned by TC Restaurant Group, which has partnered with other artists like Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Florida Georgia Line on bar/restaurant concepts.

Aldean, a Georgia native, has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and had 27 singles reach No. 1 on either Billboard’s Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts.