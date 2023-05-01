Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Award-winning country music star Jason Aldean is bringing his namesake rooftop bar and restaurant to the Smoky Mountains.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is set to open on Parkway between the Ole Smoky Barrelhouse and Ben & Jerry’s. Visit Gatlinburg, the city’s tourism bureau, shared a photo of the multilevel building under construction.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

It will be the second celebrity-affiliated bar in Gatlinburg after Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Gatlinburg opened in 2019.

The restaurant first opened in Nashville in 2018. The business is owned by TC Restaurant Group, which has partnered with other artists like Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Florida Georgia Line on bar/restaurant concepts.

Aldean, a Georgia native, has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and had 27 singles reach No. 1 on either Billboard’s Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts.