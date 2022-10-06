SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WATE) — Repairs to the previously collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road in Sevier County could have the road partially opening as soon as next month.

The bridge was originally closed in late July after the month’s heavy rainfall resulted in a collapse of the box bridge.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi shared an updated photo of the repairs of the bridge on Thursday. He said the bridge is expected to have one lane open by mid-November and it is anticipated that both lanes will be open by the end of the year.

For those who used SR 339 every day, they were forced to take extensive detours to get to where they needed to go. The bridge crosses Whilhite Creek, where Jones Cove Road meets with Whilhite Road.

Even before the rain caused the collapse, the bridge was long over due for repair. After the bridge collapse, it was discovered by WATE that the bridge was the second lowest rated bridge in the county, with a score of 22.9 out of 100 according to the National Bridge Registry.

The photo that was shared was captured on Wednesday, and Nagi said that the work done yesterday included the deck pour for the bridge.

Previous estimates anticipated that the full repair of the bridge might stretch into 2023, with lanes reopening at the same time as to the current estimates. The bridge is being repaired through an emergency contract that was awarded by TDOT to Charles Blalock & Sons, Inc. who submitted a bid for the bridge repair at $997,178.04.