KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After heavy rains in late July caused a Sevier County bridge to collapse, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has released a timeline on when the roadway could reopen to drivers.

Detours have been in place since July 25 when flooding caused a box bridge on Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road to collapse. The closure has sent drivers on lengthy detours, with some telling WATE that it has added nearly a half hour to their commutes.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said Wednesday that based on current construction estimates, the roadway could reopen one lane of traffic on Jones Cove Road by the middle of November with the goal of reopening both lanes by the end of 2022.

Nagi said that all construction activities could be completed by early 2023.

The project is expected to begin with an emergency letting on Friday, Aug. 12 with a construction contract expected to awarded that same day.