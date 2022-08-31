SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A juvenile has been arrested after being accused of threatening violence toward a Sevierville school Tuesday, according to Sevierville Police Department.

Sevierville Police said detectives were informed of a possible threat on social media toward Sevier County High School Tuesday evening. Officers added that the threat was non-specific in nature.

Detectives with Sevierville Police and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office investigated and interviewed students. Classes were still held Wednesday and officers determined that there was no reason to believe students or staff were in danger.

Additional officers were present at the school for caution and to calm any concerns from students, parents and staff, according to Sevierville Police.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with making a threat of violence pertaining to a school, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

The identity of the juvenile arrested has not been released.