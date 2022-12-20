SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A juvenile is facing charges after an early morning shooting killed one person just outside of Sevierville, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said.

SCSO released that Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. deputies and investigators were called to a shooting incident at a home in the 800 block of Jersey Drive, which is in Northern Sevier County, near the City of Sevierville.

According to the sheriff’s office, William D. Willis, 22, was killed by a single gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

SCSO shared that a juvenile, who lives at the residence and is a relative of Willis, has been taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide. Police say they were transported to the Sevier County Juvenile Detention Facility.