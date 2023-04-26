KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A country music artist and Knoxville native Emily Ann Roberts will perform at the Benefit Concert, a fire department fundraising event, this week.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media about Roberts’ upcoming performance at Johnson University on April 29 at 7 p.m.

For anyone interested in going to the concert, visit Station #2 on 7915 Chapman Hwy., to purchase a ticket or call 865-851-1157, opt 2.

“We are excited to have Emily Ann Roberts join us again! She’s a sweetheart with a heart of gold,” Seymour Volunteer Fire said on social media.

The fire department said they helped with Roberts’ music video to her new single, “He Set Her Off.” The over two-minute video shows Roberts acting as a wife of a man who has “set her off.” She is seen kicking the man out of the house, burning the house down and going to court for all the incidents.

In the video, firefighters are attempting to extinguish the damaged home. Sevier County Sheriff’s Office also made an appearance in the music video.

To see the full video, click here.