KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman has pleaded guilty following a shooting that took place outside Soaky Mountain Waterpark in July 2021.

Sarah Romine pled guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault according to the Sevier County Criminal Courts office. She was sentenced to 16 years in TDOC for the second-degree murder charge and four years for the aggravated assault charge. The sentences will be served consecutively. She was indicted by a Sevier County grand jury in January 2022.

In July 2021, two women were shot in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain Waterpark. One of the women, 24-year-old Kelsy Cook, died as a result of her injuries. Two people were arrested following the shooting, Romine and Joshua Dannels of Crossville.

A few weeks after the fatal shooting, the water park suspended all alcohol sales for the remainder of 2021 in an agreement with the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission and the Sevierville Beer Commission following a series of dangerous alcohol-related incidents.

In July 2022, the second shooting victim, Angie Russell, also filed suit against Soaky Mountain Waterpark. The lawsuit claims that Soaky Mountain did not do enough to prevent the shooting, as it overserved alcohol to the suspects.