GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The north and southbound lanes on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will have temporary single-lane closures throughout the next 2 weeks, according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The GSMNP announced on Thursday that there will be temporary single lane closures on the road Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and these closures will start on Monday, August 15, and continue through Thursday, August 25.

The single-lane closures on the road are for routine maintenance operations completed by the Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews. The park said that they implement temporary single-lane road closures for all roadside work conducted on foot along the most heavily trafficked park roads.

During the closures, the roads will remain open, but drivers should expect traffic delays. The park asked that drivers reduce speed in the areas and use extra caution.