Crews remove trees along the Spur in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Photo: GSMNP spokesperson Emily Davis

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers on the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg should be aware of upcoming lane closures.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that single-lane closures along the Spur for tree removal will take place from Monday, Nov. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 1.

The closures will only be in effect during work hours, from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will start with the northbound section and then move to the southbound section.

The roadway between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will remain open but motorists should expect delays, a release from the park states.